Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,557 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after buying an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

RYN opened at $36.18 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

