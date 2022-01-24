Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,112 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.17 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

