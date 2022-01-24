Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,886 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colfax were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

