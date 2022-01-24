Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $804,000 Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $39.69 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

