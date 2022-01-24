Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,536 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $71.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

