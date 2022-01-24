Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $100.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

