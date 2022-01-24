Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.01

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 9403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,124,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 141,505 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

