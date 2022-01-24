Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $64.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

