The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 23592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

