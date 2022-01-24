The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.