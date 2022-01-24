The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

