The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €134.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 42.99. Puma has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

