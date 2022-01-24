The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

