The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

