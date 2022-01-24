The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.38 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

