Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thermon Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

THR opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

