THG (LON:THG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.92

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.92 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 823313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.20 ($2.04).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on THG from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 545 ($7.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 407.98.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

