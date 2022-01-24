Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 299256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

