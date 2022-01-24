TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.07.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

