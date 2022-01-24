Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE:TCN opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,174,000.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

