TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.38 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRS. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

