Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

