TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

