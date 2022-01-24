TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.