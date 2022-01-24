TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $795.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

