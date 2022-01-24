TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

