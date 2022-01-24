TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 340 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $373.03 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

