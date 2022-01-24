TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,470 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 247.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 539,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

