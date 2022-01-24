Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.