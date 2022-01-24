TrueFlip (TFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $119,474.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.
TrueFlip Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “
TrueFlip Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
