Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $546.66 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $322.34 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.82 and a 200 day moving average of $600.43.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

