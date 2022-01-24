Truist Financial Corp Has $477,000 Holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.