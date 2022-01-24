Truist Financial Corp Purchases 580 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

