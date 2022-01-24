Truist Financial Corp Purchases 817 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,861,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

