Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,278 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NETGEAR by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.