Truist Financial Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $125.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.
Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 568,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,536. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
