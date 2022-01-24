Truist Financial Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $125.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 568,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,536. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

