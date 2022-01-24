Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Raised by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

