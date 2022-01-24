Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 63515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.