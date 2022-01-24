U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

