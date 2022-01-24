UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €46.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($52.27) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.85 ($48.70).

Shares of DWS stock traded down €1.16 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €37.16 ($42.23). 125,772 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.39. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

