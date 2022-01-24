UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of UCB to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$109.96 during trading hours on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

