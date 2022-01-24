UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $51.30 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

