Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.27

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 475135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

