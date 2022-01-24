Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.50

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.98.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $552,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 706.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.