Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.50

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.
RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $552,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 706.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.