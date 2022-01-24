Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.16.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after acquiring an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

