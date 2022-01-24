Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.81.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

