United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 790808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 363,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.