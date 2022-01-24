United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 148,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $199.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.