United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,692. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

