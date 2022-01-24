United Rentals (URI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:URI opened at $297.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.87. United Rentals has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

